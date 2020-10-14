Runners face ghosts, different conditions Cape Town marathon

Some runners call the Sanlam Cape Town virtual Marathon a ghost marathon. That is because they won’t be able to see who they are running against on the day of the race.

They will also experience different weather conditions on race day. The invited elite runners will compete against each other in different parts of the country.

The eagerly awaited 42.2km marathon will take place in three cities: Potchefstroom, Pretoria and Cape Town.

The starter’s gun will go off at 6.30am on Sunday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the marathon will follow an undisclosed route to comply with the national crowd control regulations, and the race will be broadcast live on SABC from 6.15am.

Those who are not keen to do the full marathon can run the 21.1km, 10km or 5km fun run.

“You’re running against ghosts. You’ll be running against people that you can’t see and maybe faced with difficult weather conditions on the day,” said prominent marathoner Elroy Gelant.

The 34-year-old Potchefstroom-based runner pulled out of the race due to a knee injury that he sustained during the London Marathon three weeks ago.