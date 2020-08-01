Sport

Bottas leads Hamilton in final British GP practice

By Reuters - 01 August 2020 - 15:34
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW38 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo on track ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO7 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 8, 2016 in Northampton, England.
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW38 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo on track ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO7 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 8, 2016 in Northampton, England.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas led six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in a gusty final practice for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Finn, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton, chasing a record seventh home win on Sunday, was 0.138 slower with gusts of wind making life tricky.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was best of the rest, 0.3 off the pace, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Mercedes-powered Racing Point.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fifth and seventh rspectively with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc separating the pair in sixth.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was only 14th and reported something loose in the cockpit after the team changed the pedals on Friday.

Red Bull's Alex Albon, who crashed heavily on Friday, managed only nine laps and was 13th after mechanics worked to fix an electrical fault on his car.

Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez at Racing Point after the Mexican tested positive for the new coronavirus, was ninth on the timesheets. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X