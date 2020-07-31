Boxer Francois Botha's life to be on film

Giant veteran American actor, singer and producer Jeffrey Bridges will portray gigantic retired popular dual world heavyweight boxing champion Francois "White Buffalo" Botha in a movie about the life of this South African.

The movie will be called White Buffalo and the 51-year-old Botha said Momentum Pictures in Los Angeles will make the movie.

"I understand the budget has been approved, but I am not sure about shooting of the movie," he said yesterday.

Bridges, now 71, has won numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Otis "Bad" Blake in the 2009 film Crazy Heart, one of his seven Academy Awards nominations.

"I looked like Jeff when I was younger, so ja, he will play my role," said Botha, who held both the IBF and WBF straps from a glittering career which began in 1990 and ended in 2014.