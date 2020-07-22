Spar Women's Challenge races go ahead - virtually

With most sporting events cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sponsors came up with creative ways to keep going.

With large crowds still prohibited in the country, Spar Women's 10km Challenge races were cancelled.

However, do not despair. You can take part in the Women's Virtual Race which will take place on September 26.

Runners are encouraged to run or walk any distance between 5km and 10km between 6am and 6pm and then post about their experiences on any platform, using the hashtags #BeSunshine or #SPARVirtualChallenge. The entry fee for the race is R50.