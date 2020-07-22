Spar Women's Challenge races go ahead - virtually
With most sporting events cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sponsors came up with creative ways to keep going.
With large crowds still prohibited in the country, Spar Women's 10km Challenge races were cancelled.
However, do not despair. You can take part in the Women's Virtual Race which will take place on September 26.
Runners are encouraged to run or walk any distance between 5km and 10km between 6am and 6pm and then post about their experiences on any platform, using the hashtags #BeSunshine or #SPARVirtualChallenge. The entry fee for the race is R50.
"2020 was meant to be a year of celebration, as we marked 30 years of our involvement in women's road running," said Spar Group marketing executive Mike Prentice.
"We know that thousands of women look forward to taking part in the Women's Challenge races and their associated fun runs each year, and so we have decided to run a virtual challenge to give women something to look forward to and a motive to exercise," Prentice added.
They are also gunning for the world record for the biggest women's challenge.
"We want to set a Guinness world record for the biggest women's virtual challenge. Our target is 30,000 entries.
Not only will this virtual race be helping women to keep fit, it will also be for a good cause with proceedings of the race going to help gender-based violence victims.
