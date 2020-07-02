Ipeleng 'Crazy Legs' Khunou for Mandela Day race

Ipeleng "Crazy Legs" Khunou, who competed in the Two Oceans Marathon on crutches, has put his weight behind 67km for Mandela Day's virtual race.

Former Olympian Hezekiel Sepeng, comedian Siv Ngesi, Banyana captain Janine van Wyk, former SA cricketer JP Duminy, Comrades 2019 winner Edward Mothobi and another ex-Comrades winner Charne Bosman have heeded a call to join the race.

The virtual race, which is raising funds for the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund ahead of Mandela Day, has invited walkers, cyclists and runners to join the event online from anywhere in the world. The challenge can be completed any time between today and July 18, when Mandela Day is observed. This year also celebrates the 25th year that the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund has been in existence.

Director of communications and marketing at the fund, Nomthi Mnisi, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Ipeleng and [his] team have joined us in what is the inaugural virtual event for Mandela Day. There is a nominal fee of R250 which will go a long way in supporting the children of South Africa in need."

In 2018, Khunou participated in the Virgin British 10km in London in support of the fund. Participants can log on to www.vfcseriescom, create a profile and link their smart devices.