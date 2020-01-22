SA's Kevin Anderson battles through to Australian Open second round

South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson has fought back from the brink to overcome the Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in five sets at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The big-serving 33-year-old Anderson was two sets down after three sets and clinch the match in a nail biting tire break from 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in three hours and 54 minutes to reach the second round.

He completed victory with an overhead‚ having gained the decisive mini-break in the final tie-break when he rushed to the net and Ivashka hit a backhand passing stroke wide.

Former World No. 4 Anderson will next face American 29th seed Taylor Fritz on Thursday‚ who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3‚ 6-3‚ 6-3.