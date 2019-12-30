LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Decade

LeBron James was named Male Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press on Sunday, an honor voted on by AP member sports editors and writers.

In the 2010s, James won three NBA championships -- earning the NBA Finals most valuable player award each time -- plus three league MVP awards and an Olympic gold medal.

In the voting, he topped the No. 2 finisher, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was followed by sprinter Usain Bolt, soccer star Lionel Messi and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.