NBA notebook: Injured LeBron (groin) may miss time

--Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic returned from his sprained right ankle and started against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic, 20, missed the past four games and most of a fifth when he injured his ankle early in a Dec. 14 game against the Miami Heat. The Mavericks lost that game and then went 2-2 without their superstar, who has averaged 29.3 points over 25 games.

The injury forced Doncic to miss a highly anticipated matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 16. Dallas won that game without their scoring leader, ending the Bucks' 18-game winning streak.

--Zion Williamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. That's what he told ESPN's Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 112-100 on Wednesday night.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told Sedano that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn right meniscus includes working to make his body's kinetic chain get in sync. That includes learning how to walk and run differently.

The 19-year-old told Sedano he "trusts the organization" and the decisions that are being made to best benefit his 6-foot-6, 284-pound body.

--Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard will be sidelined at least two weeks due to bilateral knee tendinitis, the team announced.

Kennard, who will be re-evaluated by the club on Jan. 7, is averaging career-best totals in points (15.8), assists (4.1) and rebounds (3.5) this season. The 23-year-old last played on Saturday, scoring 16 points in 31 minutes in Detroit's 119-107 loss to Chicago.

Kennard is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 164 career games since being selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.