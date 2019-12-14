US fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

There were angry scenes earlier when Patrick Reed's caddie clashed with a spectator after the U.S. golfer, heckled for three straight days for his waste bunker penalty in the Bahamas, was beaten in the morning fourballs with Webb Simpson, their third successive defeat in the Cup.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods asked the crowd to be "respectful" of his team, saying some fans had drunk too much alcohol and gone too far in their taunting.

"Have people said things that have been over the top? Yes. I've heard it," he told reporters. "I've been in the groups playing when it has happened, and I've been inside the ropes as a captain today witnessing it."

Internationals captain Ernie Els, however, said the International team had suffered worse from the galleries at Liberty National, New Jersey, two years ago.

"We shut up and we get on with things. That's what we did in New York," the South African said with a touch of defiance. "This Aussie crowd, OK, they got a little bit boisterous this afternoon with a couple of beers, but which crowd doesn't? You take it and you move on."