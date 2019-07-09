Simthandile ‘Sim Tiger’ Tshabalala is set for a busy time next month when the young golf prodigy jets around the world as he continues to hone his craft.

The seven-year-old has shot to fame in the last six months as he continues to shine on the local and international front‚ which has won him many accolades and no shortage of fans.

He has won trophy-after-trophy on the greens‚ and was also recently named among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans‚ an incredible achievement for a Grade 2 pupil.

And Tshabalala is set to take the next step in his journey when he crisscrosses the Atlantic Ocean next month‚ gaining more international experience.

Tshabalala will play the Kids World Championships in North Carolina‚ United States from August 1-3‚ before a week later taking his place at the British Kids Championship from August 8-9 in Woodhall Spa‚ England.