The PGA Championship‚ which starts at the notoriously difficult Bethpage Black Course in up state New York on Thursday‚ is teeing off in May for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Since 1972‚ the PGA has been the fourth and final major of the season but with golf’s return to the Olympics‚ the PGA of America negotiated a move forward in the calendar.

The Olympics takes place in late July to August every four years‚ which would have an impact on the PGA Championship.

In addition‚ the biennial Ryder Cup has grown into perhaps golf’s biggest tournament‚ which also was starting to impact on the PGA.

When the PGA Championship was last played in May in 1949‚ the tournament was a matchplay event and it produced a great winner in Sam Snead.