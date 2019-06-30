South Africa's Kevin Anderson under the radar at Wimbledon

It is probably too much to expect a repeat of Kevin Anderson’s thrilling run to the men’s singles final at Wimbledon last year after an injury-plagued first half of the year for South Africa’s leading player.

Seeded No 4 after his heroics to reach the 2018 final‚ which included an epic six hour 36 minute semi-final against John Isner‚ Anderson comes into Wimbledon without discernible form.

Two weeks ago he made his return to court at the Fever-Tree Championships at the Queens Club in London after 10 weeks out with an elbow injury.

He played six sets at the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event‚ winning a first round in three against Britain’s Cameron Corrie and then losing in three to France’s Gilles Simon.

Heading back to Wimbledon as a past finalist will add pressure as well as expectation on Anderson.