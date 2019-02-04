Andile Phehlukwayo kills off Pakistan series hopes

Babar Azam was a picture of beautifully measured batting violence but his teammates somehow contrived to lose a game that should have been easily won.

They faltered to a seven-run defeat that only Pakistan can muster after David Miller's late onslaught helped South Africa to post 188/3.

The Proteas' designated ice-man Andile Phehlukwayo (3/36) not only defended 15 off the final over but took two wickets in two balls to kill off Pakistan's series hopes.

The manner in which Pakistan handled the back end of the chase was a disgrace to Babar's magnificent 58-ball 90 that contained 13 fours and one six.

Their last 10 overs only produced 80 runs compared to the power-packed first 10 that produced 101 runs. When he held court, he was the Floyd Mayweather that countered Miller's Manny Pacquiao knock.

Babar cared less about what his partners did and drilled boundary after boundary. There were nine of them when he crossed 50 in only 34 balls and batted with an ease that drove the errant South African bowling to distraction.

He caned everyone bar the economical debutant Lutho Sipamla, who put the brakes on Pakistan's fast start. Every other bowler was put through the wringer as Pakistan raced to 63/1 five overs and 70/1 after the six-over power-play period.

The pressure was slightly released when Pakistan were 101/1 after 10 overs but Hussain Talat (55), who batted well, inexplicably starved Babar of the strike and soaked up valuable balls.

Talat's 50 came off 39 balls, but crucially, he was one of Chris Morris's two wickets in the 19th over that set up the tantalising finish.

Morris (2/36) also castled the dangerous Imad Wasim (six) with the last ball of the over.