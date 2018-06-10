Bongmusa Mthembu wins a third Comrades Marathon title on Sunday

Sport

2018 Comrades marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu.
Bongmusa Mthembu captured his third Comrades Marathon title on Sunday in a feat that also propelled him to being the second local man since Bruce Fordyce in 1988 to have won the popular KwaZulu-Natal ultra-race back-to-back.

Mthembu‚ of Arthur Ford Athletics Club‚ breasted the tape at the finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 5:26:39.

Joseph Mphuthi made it a South African 1-2 in second spot in a time of 5:35:14.

