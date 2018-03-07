Anaso Jobodwana has a lot on his mind at the moment.

The athlete's thoughts are divided between preparing for the imminent arrival of his child and also plotting a way past Olympic champion and reigning 100m world champion Justin Gatlin when they meet in an eagerly anticipated 150m race in the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix at Tuks Stadium on Thursday.

While admitting to a strange feeling of stress and excitement at the same time‚ Jobodwana insisted that his preparations for his showdown with the US athlete have not been affected.

Jobodwana said his wife Taylor has gone into labour at a hospital in Phoenix‚ Arizona‚ in the US but he remains calm as she is with her family.

“It is unfortunate that I am not there with my wife and the family at this important time.

"But I am a little bit at ease because she is with her family who are supporting her all the way to make sure that everything goes fine‚" he said.

"I am in constant contact with them and I have been told that everything is going okay.”

Jobodwana‚ who is the former South African 200m record holder and 2015 World Championship 200m bronze medalist‚ will come face-to-face with Gatlin for the third time in his career on Thursday.