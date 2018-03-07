Memories were made at Mzoli's

I had just moved to Cape Town the year National Braai Day coalesced with Heritage Day. Back then, the Mother City had plenty of water, unlike the desert it has turned into recently.

However, I still preferred the waters of Babylon to the stuff that comes out of the tap. I was a regular at the watering holes in Long Street, struggling to find a joint that didn't play techno music, which I deem an assault on my ears.

My bosses in Joburg assigned me to find a chisa nyama in Cape Town to profile. I'd heard about Mzoli's in Gugulethu but had never been to the place.

The interview ranks among the best I've done. The owner, Mzoli Ngcawuzele, had a marvellous story to tell and we hit it off immediately.

His was a rags-to-riches tale. He had started off by selling skopo from house to house, pushing a wheelbarrow.

The chisa nyama was a beacon of township tourism and a magnet for lovers of chops and his were the most succulent I've had in my carnivorous existence.