Sport

Anaso Jobodwana faces tough 200m test in Ruimsig

By David Isaacson - 14 February 2018 - 13:44
LeRoux van Tonder and Anaso Jobodwana in the men's 100m during the ASA Speed Series 4 at Germiston Stadium on March 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
LeRoux van Tonder and Anaso Jobodwana in the men's 100m during the ASA Speed Series 4 at Germiston Stadium on March 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Anaso Jobodwana will compete in what is arguably his toughest 200m assignment on South African soil when he races in the first meet of the Athletix Grand Prix series at Ruimsig on March 1.

On paper Jobodwana‚ the 2015 world championship bronze medallist‚ should be the out-and-out favourite with his 19.87sec personal best.

But with him still searching for his top form after being felled by serious injury more than two years ago‚ he could have a battle on his hands.

His biggest threat is likely to be Tuks age-group star Clarence Munyai‚ the world under-20 world record-holder over 300m who boasts a 200m best of 20.10.

Also in action will be American Justin Walker and his training partner Trentavis Friday‚ as well as SA’s world 200m under-18 champion‚ Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Their bests — Walker’s is 20.26‚ Friday’s 20.33 and Mlenga 20.96 — suggests Jobodwana could be pressed to deliver his fastest race since his podium performance at the world championships in Beijing.

His fastest 200m time in 2017 was 20.62 — not counting a wind-assisted 20.10 he went in November — and in his only race in 2016‚ in the heats of the Rio Olympics‚ he went a disappointing 20.53.

Munyai‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ is hungry. “I’m looking forward to racing on March 1.

“I always love racing against Anaso and Retshidisitswe. To have the added incentive of racing against the Americans in front of our home-crowd is a really big deal‚” he said in a statement issued by the organisers.

“We get to show South Africa at home that we are mixing it up with the world. This is really exciting‚” added Munyai‚ who has yet to

The three-meet series moves to the Tuks track in Pretoria on March 8 and finishes in Paarl on March 22.

READ MORE:

Explosive revelations on first day of the committee of inquiry into Sascoc

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was dysfunctional‚ the ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

All eyes on retired Judge Zulman as SASCOC inquiry finally gets underway

All eyes will be on retired Judge Ralph Zulman when the long-awaited inquiry into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc finally gets underway at the ...
Sport
3 days ago

So who barred Caster Semenya from competing?

The ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) faces the task of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Commonwealth snub sparks athletes' fury

Team South Africa squad selection policies have once again come into question after the list for the Commonwealth Games was revealed this week.
Sport
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X