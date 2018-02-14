Anaso Jobodwana will compete in what is arguably his toughest 200m assignment on South African soil when he races in the first meet of the Athletix Grand Prix series at Ruimsig on March 1.

On paper Jobodwana‚ the 2015 world championship bronze medallist‚ should be the out-and-out favourite with his 19.87sec personal best.

But with him still searching for his top form after being felled by serious injury more than two years ago‚ he could have a battle on his hands.

His biggest threat is likely to be Tuks age-group star Clarence Munyai‚ the world under-20 world record-holder over 300m who boasts a 200m best of 20.10.

Also in action will be American Justin Walker and his training partner Trentavis Friday‚ as well as SA’s world 200m under-18 champion‚ Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Their bests — Walker’s is 20.26‚ Friday’s 20.33 and Mlenga 20.96 — suggests Jobodwana could be pressed to deliver his fastest race since his podium performance at the world championships in Beijing.

His fastest 200m time in 2017 was 20.62 — not counting a wind-assisted 20.10 he went in November — and in his only race in 2016‚ in the heats of the Rio Olympics‚ he went a disappointing 20.53.

Munyai‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ is hungry. “I’m looking forward to racing on March 1.

“I always love racing against Anaso and Retshidisitswe. To have the added incentive of racing against the Americans in front of our home-crowd is a really big deal‚” he said in a statement issued by the organisers.

“We get to show South Africa at home that we are mixing it up with the world. This is really exciting‚” added Munyai‚ who has yet to

The three-meet series moves to the Tuks track in Pretoria on March 8 and finishes in Paarl on March 22.