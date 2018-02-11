Gatlin among big guns at Grand Prix

Athletic South Africa's new Athletix Grand Prix Series has ignited interest in the sport among locals following the recruitment of a number of international stars to compete on our shores.

The enthusiasm has been waning over the years for a sport that has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as it has been riddled with reports of maladministration and dogged by running battles between officials, coupled with infighting among the head honchos.

Grabbing the attention of Mzansi's followers of the sport is the fastest man on earth after Jamaican Usain Bolt, American Justin Gatlin, who will be in the country next month.

Gatlin, 35, the former world and Olympic 100m dash champion, is the fifth fastest ever athlete in the 100m and 200m. He will compete at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on March 8, the second of the three series meets.

He is the biggest attraction to compete here since his compatriot Michael Johnson in 2001 and will be experimenting by running the 150m.