How to ride the wave you’re given. Life lessons from a blind surfer

Zonke Nyandeni was once afraid of the water.

“When I was younger, I nearly drowned twice,” she says. So to later become a competitive surfer came as a surprise to her.

As a result of rheumatoid arthritis, Nyandeni uses a wheelchair; and in 2015, her eyesight began to deteriorate.

Three years later, she lost her sight completely. But at the same time, Nyandeni committed an act of courage – she entered the ocean. “Surfing didn’t seem like the obvious sport for me,” Nyandeni says.

She was first introduced to para surfing through Made for More, a non-profit in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, providing exercise therapy and mentorship to people with disabilities. “Surfing requires bravery, an open mind, and perseverance,” Nyandeni says.

She participates by lying down on her surfboard and holding onto straps, while volunteers assist her as she navigates the waves.

Through their support, Nyandeni is able to manage her fear of the ocean. She has since gone on to compete in the TyreLife Solutions SA Para Surfing Championships – even going up against sighted surfers. But Nyandeni isn’t surfing to win.

“It has brought me comfort, it has given me hope and a community to belong to,” she says.

Now, Nyandeni is seeking to help people in similar circumstances to herself.

“When I was going through my tough time, I realised that you need someone to talk to,” she says.

Working with Made for More, she is providing a listening ear and advice to others. Along the unexpected turns her life has taken, Nyandeni has determined her purpose.

“Things don’t always fall into place,” she says.

“That shouldn’t stop you from finding your talents and strengths.”

In the water she previously feared, Nyandeni discovered hers.

“You can either wait for the perfect conditions to chase your dreams, or ride the wave you get and succeed,” she says.