Ramaphosa detractors 'malicious, grandstanding'
Mini-me Lamola cosies up for higher office
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 07 November 2022 - 06:30
Ronald Lamola is certain that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors are malicious and grandstanding when they say he has not implemented the party’s conference resolutions.
Lamola, who wants to be elected Ramaphosa’s deputy at the ANC’s conference in Nasrec next month, dismisses those who say Ramaphosa needs to go as being either wilfully ignorant or one-track minded...
Ramaphosa detractors 'malicious, grandstanding'
Mini-me Lamola cosies up for higher office
Ronald Lamola is certain that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors are malicious and grandstanding when they say he has not implemented the party’s conference resolutions.
Lamola, who wants to be elected Ramaphosa’s deputy at the ANC’s conference in Nasrec next month, dismisses those who say Ramaphosa needs to go as being either wilfully ignorant or one-track minded...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos