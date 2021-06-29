Durban beaches open for swimming but no group activities warns municipality

Durban's beaches will remain open for swimming, but forget frolicking in the surf in groups.

This is the word from the eThekwini municipality, which late on Monday announced the closure of several public facilities and provided guidelines regarding the restricted access that will be permitted in some parks and amenities.

The decision by the municipality follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to move the country to adjusted alert level 4 of lockdown.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the move is to ensure the safety of employees and the public.