She’s mentoring vulnerable mothers to raise healthy children in SA townships

Qaqamba Gubanca is guiding vulnerable mothers through parenthood.

“We all want to be good parents,” she says.

Yet many moms from SA townships lack access to maternal healthcare and support through the early stages.

This puts their children at risk of illnesses such as malnutrition. To help alleviate this struggle, Gubanca joined Philani Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Trust in Cape Town.

As a mentor mother, her duty is to empower families by ensuring children grow up healthy.

Gubanca was born in a village in the Eastern Cape where her life was characterised by a multitude of challenges.

After losing her parents and falling pregnant with her daughter, Gubanca had to beg and seek assistance from fellow villagers.

“I thought that was the end of the road,” she says.

But when she heard of Philani Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Trust, she moved to the Western Cape to seek a better life.

“Here, I gained a community and family,” Gubanca says.

Every morning she wakes up and goes door to door to designated homes in Khayelitsha.

While Gubanca assists mothers during pregnancy to attend antenatal screenings, she also monitors children’s fitness and health, ensures their nutritional needs are met, and helps keep them on track with checkups.

In case a child shows signs of illness that a mother may not be aware of, Gubanca accompanies the mother to the clinic.

“I want to use my experience to help others,” she says.

The organisation has broken new ground by extending to countries such as Swaziland and Ethiopia.

In her own community, Gubanca continues to bring upliftment.

“Sometimes all we need to do is show guidance and support to our children,” she says. The sight of healthy kids and empowered mothers brings a smile to Gubanca.

“I love this job knowing that I make a difference,” she says.