Suicide is not the answer

Chris Debraine (37), who was bullied and abused as a child, says he had a very bad temper and often acted out, but no one knew what he had gone through.

“I didn’t go for help until I was 30 because I didn’t think there was anything wrong with the way I was behaving.

Debraine says he developed a drinking problem and abused substances.

“I hit rock bottom before I started getting help. On the fourth suicide attempt, that my family knew about, they made an emergency appointment and helped me financially to go and see a psychiatrist [a medical doctor who specialises in mental health, including substance use disorders]. That’s where my journey to recovery started,” he adds.

Debraine’s journey with mental health has been difficult as South Africa has a very patriarchal society, he says.

A patriarchal society is a system that is controlled by men.