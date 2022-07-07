ANCYL eThekwini demands inclusion of youth in city administration

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in eThekwini region has demanded the inclusion of young people in the city's municipal posts.

“We have been denied top leadership posts by our leaders, as youth we are young and vibrant. We are here to bring change in the dilapidated city,” said Thulisa Ndlela, ANCYL eThekwini secretary.

“Why are we barred from occupying municipal top posts? Is it because we are young?”

Ndlela was speaking at the ANC’s Durban offices where the ANCYL held its first press briefing after a two-day meeting of its newly elected regional executive committee (REC) this week.

Ndlela said one of its objectives of the league in eThekwini was to scrap the government policy that classifies youth as people aged between 18 and 35.

He said the policy prevents unemployed people older than 35 accessing opportunities.

“It is against our constitutional rights to be denied employment because of age ,” he said.

Ndlela revealed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the ANC youth were not represented in the eThekwini executive committee (Exco), the highest committee of the political office bearers which sets the vision, the direction of the municipality and policy parameters of the city.

“Everyone on the Exco level is there for their own organisational capacity, we also feel that the women’s league is well represented and all the issues they face are reported and dealt with instantly.

“It is only ANCYL which is not represented. We are like a ship without a sailor leading us to the right direction. We have no-one who is advocating positions for us in the ANC. Basically we need to find space at that Exco level,” he said.

Nokuthula Zibi-Hlophe, The ANCYL eThekwini chairperson, lambasted the top leadership for not giving opportunities to young minds.

“We are calling for the extension of the budget from eThekwini municipality, so that it will position us in accessing skills development opportunities so that it will tackle the high rate of unemployment.

“We are supposed to have a youth office that will represent the interests of ANC Youth League, as the youth league has been absent in the space,” she said.

TimesLIVE