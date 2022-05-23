Chemical company run by a resilient entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship has a lot to do with the ability to bounce back after setbacks and Fatima Davids is proof of this, because today she runs a successful business after moving to Cape Town from Johannesburg with no money but determination.

After her second divorce, Davids was determined to become a mother her two sons would be proud of, and she knew that entrepreneurship would give her a second chance in life.

“I used to walk long distances to drop off my company profile and it was difficult finding my way around a place I didn’t know. But I did it because I was determined to have a fresh start,” she recalled.

Today her company CorpChem Chemicals is a one stop shop that sells industrial and domestic chemicals, protective wear, and items to use when working with chemicals. Davids’s business is in a highly competitive male dominated sector and her hard work and resilience continues to be her motivation.

Over the years, robust debates have been held about whether entrepreneurs are born or made, for Davids she knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur from a very young age.

“When I was in primary school, I realized that I had a competitive edge that would help me achieve greatness,” she said.

Even though she ventured into entrepreneurship later in her life, her competitive edge and drive to become her own boss, kept propelling her towards entrepreneurship.

“Before I became a business owner, I worked at the SABC for 15 years where I managed their national supplier database and this is where I was exposed to different business opportunities,” she said.

Despite her successful career in corporate, she wanted more and yearned to grow her knowledge and run her own company. Davids’s ran her few businesses with her family while working in corporate before she started her very own business.

Finding a unique competitive edge helps CorpChem Chemicals grow at a steady pace.

“My business focuses on environmentally friendly chemicals because I want to be part of the solution,” said Davids.

Her SABS approved products include commercial carwash products, liquid hand soap, oven cleaners, window cleaners and many more other cleaning products.

“Arriving in a new city with just R14 didn’t get me anywhere and I knew that I had to find a way to support my family,” she said.

With no support in a new city, Davids knocked on doors and looked for opportunities until she finally closed deals that enabled her to start her own business.

“I know my worth and moving to a new city to start afresh was the best decision I made even though it was hard,” she said.

Entrepreneurship often comes with making sacrifices.

“Business is not easy, it’s not for everyone and if you really want it to work, you will make those sacrifices.“ she emphasized.

Nowadays businesses are obliged to give back. Davids’s 100% women owned business cares, through her business, she focuses on supplying environmentally friendly chemicals, donating cleaning products to a creche and employing locals.

None of this would be possible without Fatima Davids resilience.