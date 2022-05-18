×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Here's how the FAIS Ombud helps to resolve complaints between financial services providers and their customers

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 18 May 2022 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/ skynext.

If you have a complaint against a financial services provider, such as a bank or an insurance company, and are battling to get it resolved, you can get free help from the Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers (FAIS Ombud).

The FAIS Ombud helps to resolve complaints between financial services providers and their customers.

The complaint must relate to a financial service. It will be considered if the financial services provider or someone who represents the company:

  • Did not comply with a provision of the FAIS Act and you have or will suffer financially as a result.
  • Wilfully or negligently rendered a service to you that has or will cause prejudice or damage.
  • Treated you unfairly.
  • Is not an authorised financial services provider such as a loan shark (mashonisa).

Types of complaints

The FAIS Ombud investigates various financial services complaints, including:

  • Those relating to investments that are sold to people who cannot afford them. 
  • Providers recommending retrenchment cover to a person who is self-employed and does not qualify for the protection offered by the product.
  • Replacing policies with others, saying they offer a better product when they don’t.
  • Insurance policies that are sold as investments.
  • Non-disclosure of important terms and conditions in policies, such as fees and commission payable, the maximum amount payable for a claim and waiting periods for cover.

An example of non-disclosure is when an insurance company does not inform you that you need to install a tracking device in your vehicle. If you don’t install the device, you will only be covered for fire and third party insurance, even though you are paying a premium for comprehensive vehicle insurance.

Submitting a complaint

Before submitting a complaint to the FAIS Ombud, you must try to resolve the issue with the provider. If you are not happy with the provider’s response, you have six months to submit the complaint to the FAIS Ombud.

When submitting a complaint to the FAIS Ombud, you must:

For more information about the FAIS Ombud or to lodge a complaint, visit www.faisombud.co.za, email info@faisombud.co.za or call 086 066 3274.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Woman gets support from GEP to grow steel business

Today, Gaffane owns and runs Danchi Group, a steel manufacturing business that employs 13 people in Tshwane.
SebenzaLIVE
1 day ago

Water crisis sets up young entrepreneur

Richards Bay entrepreneur Nakhokonke Mngadi, 34, will always have a market for his product – life-giving water.
SebenzaLIVE
1 day ago

Entrepreneur offers treatment for orthopaedic disorders

Rendani Mutheiwana, 29, is making headway in medical entrepreneurship after launching her orthotics and prosthetics business at the height of ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case