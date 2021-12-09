WATCH | How a single stream shaped the geological wonders of Zion National Park

Zion National Park is living proof that nature is the greatest creator. The Southern Paiute people called it Oawingwa, which means ‘a place where the stream flows’.

Here, the surging Virgin River carved out layers of Navajo sandstone, forming the 24-kilometre Zion Canyon. Dive into this rust-coloured realm and come face-to-face with its maker.

Located on State Route 9 in southwest Utah, Zion National Park is a labyrinth of geological wonders.

The reserve spans 148 000 acres and supports a diversity of life, including 800 native plant species.

Shaped over millennia by snow, wind, and water, the scorched land is characterised by dramatic forms and hues.

Zig-zagging through the entire park is the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. From early February to late November, a free shuttle service allows tourists to visit the reserve’s top attractions. For those who want to go at their own speed, the road is open to private vehicles outside of peak season.

The first stop on the route is the Human History Museum. Hop off at the centre to learn more about the region’s heritage.

Exhibits range from indigenous culture to the influence of water, unearthing the park’s development over the centuries.

Approximately 240 million years ago, Zion National Park was a flat basin. As the decades passed, natural forces gradually sculpted monumental rock formations that tower at over 2 000 metres.