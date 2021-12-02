WATCH | This print publication pledges to showcase the talent of Africa’s photographers

Africa’s photographers are bursting with skill and innovation. But although the talent on the continent is undeniable, the opportunity to be visible has been minimal – until one self-taught photographer had a dazzling idea.

Born in Johannesburg, Stephanie Blomkamp spent years living and working overseas. When she returned to South Africa in 2018, Blomkamp recognised how underrepresented African photographers are on the international stage.

She yearned for a platform that exclusively showcased contemporary African photography.

And so through careful curation, she produced Oath, a publication that places the focus on emerging artists.

“From a young age, I’ve been attracted to visual things and when I got a camera as a teenager my mind was blown,” Blomkamp says.

Print publications have always been an inspiration for her, and Blomkamp’s independent photo book is presented biannually as ‘A Photography Pledge’ to acknowledge the artistry in Africa.

“We shine a light on overlooked archives,” Blomkamp says. Oath features scores of multifaceted works, allowing photographers to reshape norms. “There is a lot of diverse culture that needs to be celebrated here in Africa,” Blomkamp says.