SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | How this conservation photographer is stringing together support for endangered species

By beautiful news sa - 27 July 2021 - 07:00

For years, Shannon Wild worked tirelessly as a conservation photographer. She had dedicated her entire life to the cause.

But when she reached the point of burnout, Wild didn’t stop. While on assignment in the Maasai Mara she collapsed in the bush, alone and surrounded by wildlife.

She knew she was lucky to be found alive. After this near-death experience, Wild was bedridden for six months and became frustrated that she was no longer playing a part in conservation. So, she began stringing up an alternative way.  

Wild started handcrafting beaded bracelets with symbols of animals. This led to her founding Wild In Africa - Bracelets for Wildlife where she sells the jewellery to support conservation efforts.

Wild donates 50% of her profits to organisations she has worked with, including the Mabula Ground Hornbill Project, the Pangolin Rescue programme with Rhino Revolution, and the Nkombe Rhino foundation.

Her bracelets have helped to raise over US$26 000 for 12 charities so far. “I can’t imagine a life without involvement in wildlife, it really is what brings me true happiness,” Wild says.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
Through these bracelets, Wild is making conservation something that people can participate in from anywhere in the world.

Protecting wildlife isn’t always about being on the frontlines. It’s about education, awareness, and supporting the survival of all species.

“I think the biggest threat to conservation right now is complacency,” Wild says. “I really want people to know that no effort is ever too small.”

