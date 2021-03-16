‘Municipal workers stole state funds out of greed’

"Accused number one [Tshabalala] and two [Mafuta] in the matter took the employer to the bargaining council after they were suspended and taken to a disciplinary hearing. Accuse number two further went to tell her seniors in the counsel that she thought the money was mana from heaven. While accused number three [Ndanga], remained as quiet as a grave when she was an accomplice to the theft and carried on with her duties like nothing happened."

Mhlongo said Tshabalala, who was working in the municipality's finance department, took advantage of the trust of his employer and the public.

He said the money they took was meant for the poor who were dependent on government funds and services.

"Unlike many who have had to join the unemployment queue, the accused were equally permanently employed when they looted the funds. There is no excuse for their greediness."

Mhlongo said the theft of state funds undermines governance. "It sadly also delays development of government projects and maintenance of roads, sanitation infrastructure, social services affecting all of us and directly the poor.

"The municipality had to put projects on hold because funds were stolen. Not only that, but they had to even adjust their budget."

Magistrate Emmanuel Makgampa postponed the case to April 6.