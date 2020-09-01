WATCH | Busting taboos and portraying the purity of breastfeeding mothers

If babies are hungry, they need to eat – whenever, wherever. Most often, their nutrition comes from their mother’s breast.

But contention flares when it comes down to how and where an infant is fed. Inevitably, the innocuous breast is caught in the crossfire.

Due to the sexualisation of women’s bodies, an exposed breast in public places is deemed unsightly and frequently shamed.

But Leah Hawker is challenging these negative perceptions and reclaiming the beauty of breastfeeding with her photography.

For some, breastfeeding is a mystifying and divisive natural process. It can elicit unwarranted remarks, looks, and ejections from establishments.

In her book Breastfeeding 101, Hawker reveals mothers’ thoughts and beliefs about the practice.

Each woman is pictured openly breastfeeding, capturing their pride as they connect with and feed their children.