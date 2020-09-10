WATCH | How to turn a litter problem into community-wide empowerment

Poverty is an overwhelming challenge in South Africa. As people confront economic difficulties, environmental concerns tend to take a back foot.

In the town of Senwabarwana in Limpopo, both these issues negatively impact local communities.

But a small group of women are changing that through an innovative waste collection system. Leading the charge is Cosy Manoko.

“Growing up, littering was normal,” she says. “Now we take pride by making sure our community is clean.”

Supported by the P.E.A.C.E. Foundation, Manoko heads up the Ntshabeleng Cooperative, a team of women who collect materials to recycle.

They travel throughout the town with donkey carts, gathering waste such as cardboard and plastic. From complexes to villages and landfills, the team clear out piles of trash.

WATCH: