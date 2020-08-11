WATCH | Redesigning shacks from the ground up

All Phumezo Tsibanto wanted was a place to call home. For 20 years he had been on the waiting list for an RDP house. In that time, he lived in a poorly built shack in Khayelitsha, which filled up with water every time it rained.

Plastic sheets on the roof were his only remedy for the leaks. As a leader in his community, Tsibanto knew he wasn’t the only one living like this.

He recognised the urgent need to improve the conditions in his area. Rather than hope for change, Tsibanto took the first steps to rebuild his neighbourhood.

According to Statistics South Africa, over 10% of South Africa’s population live in overcrowded informal housing.

