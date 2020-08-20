WATCH | How Mahlaba draws inspiration from Mandela

Charcoal and pencils. That’s all Thabiso Mahlaba could afford while working as a shelf packer. But it was enough to keep the aspiring artist going.

Even though he had a diploma in fine art, Mahlaba struggled to find work as a full-time artist.

So he spent his lunchtimes producing realistic and detailed portraits of his colleagues.

Now, the textures of Mahlaba’s pencils have become his signature style, and he uses it to create art that honours South Africa’s leading figures.

“I believe if you’re talented then nothing can stop you from making it in life,” Mahlaba says.

