WATCH | Why these kids won’t give up on golf

For children used to the fast-paced thrill of soccer, golf can be pretty boring. This left Prince Modiba with a challenge: how do you get kids interested in the sport?

When he began coaching youth in Soweto, he had to build their curiosity and skills from the ground up.

But Modiba managed to pique their attention, motivating the kids to come back and learn more. In a community where golf used to be inaccessible, Modiba is giving them the chance to swing for success.

Growing up with a professional player for a father, golf was central to Modiba’s childhood.

WATCH: