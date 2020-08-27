WATCH | The feminist photographer showing that real is better than perfect

“I found security not in what I photograph but why, which is quite simply to make people feel happy,” she says.

Key to that “why” is women’s empowerment. The series of portraits she took of prominent South African women covered only by flora was for the Got Bush campaign, which sought to show the natural beauty of women and nature to raise awareness for the importance of planting indigenous trees.

“I enjoy creating a space in which those I photograph feel seen, heard and accepted for precisely who they are, a space where they are not minimised to a single stereotype,” she explains.

Discovering a steadfast sense of personal identity is crucial to all of our lives, but the struggle against society's expectations can be brutal. Isaacs has shown that we are stronger when we face it together.