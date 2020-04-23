WATCH | How these winged pirates are the soundtrack of Africa

Their distinctive call carries across the plains. Providing the soundtrack to many safari adventures, African fish eagles have come to symbolise the spirit of Africa.

Sometimes, the birds pair up with a hippo, whose low, booming groans complement the eagle’s high-pitched, melodic voice.

Though they make a surprisingly pleasant duet, don’t let this harmony fool you. African fish eagles can be vicious to other creatures.

Found only in sub-Saharan Africa, these birds of prey have reigned from the skies for centuries, inhabiting the planet even longer than primates.

