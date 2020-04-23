SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | How these winged pirates are the soundtrack of Africa

By beautiful news sa - 23 April 2020 - 07:00
Fish Eagle.
Fish Eagle.
Image: Beautiful News.

Their distinctive call carries across the plains. Providing the soundtrack to many safari adventures, African fish eagles have come to symbolise the spirit of Africa.

Sometimes, the birds pair up with a hippo, whose low, booming groans complement the eagle’s high-pitched, melodic voice.

Though they make a surprisingly pleasant duet, don’t let this harmony fool you. African fish eagles can be vicious to other creatures.

Found only in sub-Saharan Africa, these birds of prey have reigned from the skies for centuries, inhabiting the planet even longer than primates.

WATCH:

As their name suggests, they eat mainly fish, and occupy trees overlooking large bodies of freshwater such as the Orange River, Okavango Delta, and Lake Malawi. Swooping down, the eagles snatch prey out the water using their long, sharp talons.

This isn’t their only tactic. African fish eagles are kleptomaniacs and will steal another bird’s meal from right under its beak, earning them the title of pirates of the river.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

When they’re not devouring water-bound creatures, they’re known to eat baby crocodiles, ducks, and even young monkeys.

Despite its reputation, this apex predator is an icon in Africa and serves as the national bird of Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan. A symbol of strength, fish eagles also appear on many countries’ coat of arms.

Keep an eye out on safari and perhaps you’ll catch a glimpse of this enchanting ruler of the rivers.

READ MORE:

WATCH | From cages to canopies, these gibbons are back in full swing

With arms nearly twice the length of their bodies, gibbons can swing from branch to branch with grace and ease.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Why black mambas just want to be left alone

The beady eyes seem to be watching your every move.
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Don’t let their appearance scare you. These vampires are saving the rainforests

They’re the vampires of the animal kingdom. With large pointed ears and skeletal fingers, bats are erroneously believed to be evil, bloodthirsty ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X