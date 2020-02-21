ANC member shot dead at meeting

AN ANC member was shot and killed after chaos erupted at a community gathering in Vereeniging on Wednesday night.

Cindy Mhlongo, 33, was shot in the back of her head with the bullet exiting through her mouth during a meeting in which the ANC's Elijah Barayi branch introduced candidates that are expected to contest the upcoming local government elections in Rustervaal, south of Johannesburg.

Nokufa Mnguni, 47, Mhlongo's friend who was present when she was shot, said the mother of three was hit by a stray bullet that was fired by a disgruntled community member in the local hall were the meeting was held.

"The ANC was introducing the nominees who would contest for leadership roles for the by-elections. Some of the community members were not happy with the people who were chosen as nominees and that's when chaos started," she said.

Mnguni explained that chaos erupted after one of the nominees was called onto the stage to answer questions from the community.

"The coloureds in the area don't like him and called him a kaffir and started throwing chairs at him and wanted the meeting to be dissolved. They even switched off the lights to create further chaos," Mnguni said.

She said the crowd went outside after the chaos but were left startled when they heard several gunshots.