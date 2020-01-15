WATCH |How the 16-year-old is sporting her mettle

“You can’t sit in front of the TV all day” is a reproach teenagers are all too familiar with.

This time, it was Jami-Ley Wheatley’s turn to hear it. The 16-year-old was keeping to herself. “I didn’t want to be noticed by anyone because I was overweight,” Wheatley says.

Her insecurities also stemmed from a learning disability, the result of a part of her brain not developing completely when she was born.

She could have lost all confidence. Instead, her family’s words motivated Wheatley to get out of her comfort zone and discover her purpose.

“I started thinking, what if I could become fitter by joining athletics?” Wheatley says. At the Mitchells Plain School of Skills, she began training in shotput and discus. She was inspired by her mother, an avid field athlete herself.

“My mommy wanted to cry when she heard I started athletics," Wheatley says. With her newfound passion and the support of her coaches, Wheatley started testing her capabilities. In the process, she discovered another talent – long jump. “Seeing I could jump really opened up my eyes,” Wheatley says. It also resulted in her first gold.

