WATCH |Meet the leader and keeper of this community

The only knowledge Songelwa Sicuku-Mkita had about her father came from rumours. He’d abandoned her family before she was born. And when Sicuku-Mkita was seven, her mother passed away.

The young girl began spending afternoons on the sports field, drawn to the sense of family she encountered in team sport. “I found role models that most people find in parents or at home,” Sicuku-Mkita says.

With positive leaders guiding her and the support of a team, she took her passion for games and ran with it.

WATCH: