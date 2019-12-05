Cricket

WATCH | Magician Tabraiz Shamsi wows with sleight of hand trick on the cricket pitch

By Ofentse Ratsie - 05 December 2019 - 11:50
Tabraiz Shamsi of the Paarl Rocks celebrates with a magic trick for getting Wihan Lubbe of the Durban Heat wicket during the Mzansi Super League match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat at Eurolux Boland Park on December 04, 2019 in Paarl, South Africa.
Tabraiz Shamsi of the Paarl Rocks celebrates with a magic trick for getting Wihan Lubbe of the Durban Heat wicket during the Mzansi Super League match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat at Eurolux Boland Park on December 04, 2019 in Paarl, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The Paarl Rocks slow left-arm chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has caused a social media stir following his breathtaking magical celebration against Durban Heat on Wednesday night at Boland Park.

Shamsi‚ who is a part-time magician‚ dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League encounter before repeating his magical celebration.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his back pocket with using his left hand before it turns into a silver stick.

Users flocked to Twitter to demand more of such celebration from Shamsi.

