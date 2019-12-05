WATCH | Magician Tabraiz Shamsi wows with sleight of hand trick on the cricket pitch
The Paarl Rocks slow left-arm chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has caused a social media stir following his breathtaking magical celebration against Durban Heat on Wednesday night at Boland Park.
Shamsi‚ who is a part-time magician‚ dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League encounter before repeating his magical celebration.
The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his back pocket with using his left hand before it turns into a silver stick.
Looking at the replies, it's clear that a lot of people have locked up their sense of humour for safekeeping.— Mark Press (@Stuffedparatha) December 5, 2019
Users flocked to Twitter to demand more of such celebration from Shamsi.