WATCH |If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry – Funnier moments from the medium-term budget speech
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday October 30 2019.
He discussed national debt and government expenditure, among other important topics.
But he also threw in some jokes here and there to stop us from getting too bored. Here are some of the funnier moments from his speech.
