Here's how to deal with the level of performance and budget as a management accountant

The provision of financial data is an important aspect of management success, and chartered management accountants turn ideas into money while providing management with advice on the profitability of various possibilities.

Nearly every organisation needs the analytical, advisory and decision-making skills of a trained management accountant. By applying their skills to the decision-making process, management accountants are vital members of any management team.

They contribute to the management of organisations by identifying, presenting and interpreting financial and other information for strategy, decision-making and control. Management accountants determine the organisation’s development and efficiency in a competitive market.

They also assess the impact of change in organisations. Facts provided by management accountants serve as a basis for the determination of the feasibility of any enterprise. They calculate expenses and costs to determine pricing structures for goods and services. They may also give advice on matters such as labour compensation and remuneration.

Management accountants use computers to provide more in-depth information required by management for better planning, development and control.

Organisations in every field make use of the knowledge of the management accountant in matters such as budget control, labour compensation, expense calculation, price determination, management guidance and many other fields where analysis and control of expenditure are necessary.

In general, the responsibilities of the job include preparing reports, budgets, commentaries and financial statements, undertaking financial administration and internal audits, liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues, developing and managing financial systems / policies, negotiating and obtaining finance for major projects, controlling income and expenditure and creating business strategies to generate shareholder value. Opportunities to work overseas may be offered by some employers.

Key skills are good oral and written communication skills, the ability to work as part of a team and excellent analytical and numerical abilities.