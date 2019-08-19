From Mitchell’s Plein to Paris: here’s how this dancer is planning on opening the industry

From the vibrant streets of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town to the glamorous streets of Paris in France, Lee-Shane Booysen has turned his passion for dance into a dream come true. The dancer is set to take the stage as part of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Paris.

The competition was hosted in Newtown, Johannesburg. Booysen started dancing at nine years old through a church group called Radical Kids in Christ in Mitchells Plain.

“We were taught dance moves that were synchronised with the church songs with a bit of a hip hop element,” says Booysen, who is set to burn the stage at Grande Halle de la Villete.

In a community rife with social ills, it was through the support of his friends and family, especially his strict mother and grandmother, that Booysen was able to escape the world of gangs terism.

“It’s tough but at the same time being surrounded by people that push positivity has helped since day one,” he says, noting that perseverance helped overcome even situations where there was little money to support his dream.

Now that he will be part of the Dance Your Style in Paris, Booysen feels grateful for the opportunity. “It feels like a huge honour to represent South Africa also knowing what turmoil is happening here,” Booysen shares, “me representing the country is something that I have always wanted to do and something that I am willing to do and I am taking that with everything I have and pushing forward .”

The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition aims to give entrants from 30 countries around the world to be part of the Red Bull Dance Ambassadors.

This is in line with Booysen’s dreams to continue with a career in dance. Turning the heads of international dance audiences is nothing new to Booysen, having starred in Honey 3 and the sixth instalment of Bring It On.

“I am more than just a dancer, so I will be pushing my DJ sets and skills as well,” says Booysen, noting that he looks forward to more film opportunities as well. “… create more platforms for dancers, that’s what I am looking forward to with the Red Bull competition. I plan on taking on a long career in dancing.”

Booysen will take the stage on October 12 along with South Africa’s 2018 winner Teboho Diphehlo.