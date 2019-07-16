Here's how satellite system technicians work to insure good signal for its customers

A satellite systems technician is required to assemble the mast or dish equipment, and connect the cable to it and to the junction box or TV top decoder.

The dish or aerial is firmly attached to the building using brackets, bolts etc, and the cable run to the agreed position inside the building. Adjustments are made for best reception, and finally the receiver is tuned.

This career entails activities relating to the designing, planning, manufacturing and managing of systems, equipment and components used in engineering and related areas.

The aspirant satellite installer should probably enjoy designing mechanical equipment, manufacturing and maintaining electrical / electronic equipment, designing and manufacturing systems and components in the telecommunication area, as well as monitoring and operating instruments (e.g. electronic, mechanical etc.) and systems.