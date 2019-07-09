Here's how quick sketch artist express thoughts by creating paintings

Quick sketch artists draw people, animals, still life or landscapes etc. Some quick sketch artists work from photographs. Their work may be exhibited by various art galleries and sometimes even sold abroad.

Some sell their work to the public by exhibiting at flea markets. Although quick sketch artists do not necessarily have to have a tertiary training, it is extremely difficult to make a living from art alone, therefore a degree in graphic arts or art and design would give an artist access to other careers in the arts field, e.g. graphic design.

To be a quick sketch artist takes a lot of talent, but also many hours of practice.