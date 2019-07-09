CAREER GUIDES
Here's how quick sketch artist express thoughts by creating paintings
Quick sketch artists draw people, animals, still life or landscapes etc. Some quick sketch artists work from photographs. Their work may be exhibited by various art galleries and sometimes even sold abroad.
Some sell their work to the public by exhibiting at flea markets. Although quick sketch artists do not necessarily have to have a tertiary training, it is extremely difficult to make a living from art alone, therefore a degree in graphic arts or art and design would give an artist access to other careers in the arts field, e.g. graphic design.
To be a quick sketch artist takes a lot of talent, but also many hours of practice.
Personal requirements
- Superior artistic ability
- Creative, but practically inclined
- Have imagination and initiative
- Able to give form to thoughts and ideas
- Able to handle frustration, criticism and rejection
- Willing to work hard
- Manual dexterity and eye-hand coordination
- Good observational ability
- Able to visualise objects three-dimensionally
How to enter
Schooling & school subjects compulsory subjects: Art or a related subjects is highly recommended subjects: Art, Design Studies, Engineering and Graphic Design
Additional:
- An art portfolio is required to demonstrate your creativity, abilities and commitment.
- If you intend studying towards a degree in Fine Art at university, you will need to a Bachelor's pass in matric. If you intend studying a diploma in an art-related field, then you will need a Diploma pass in matric.
- Meet the admission requirements (APS) set by the university or requirements set by the college.
What to study
Degree: BA (Fine Art) - all universities.
Diploma: Various diplomas are offered at most universities of technology - DUT, VUT, TUT
Certificate and short courses: - various TVET colleges and specialised art colleges.
Employment
- Art galleries
- Self-employment, as a freelance artist
Getting started
- Take art courses or extra art lessons or attend a school for ballet, art and music
- Make an appointment to speak to a good artist about this type of career