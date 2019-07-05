Global Startup Awards continue to build bridges between investors and entrepreneurs

When it comes to entrepreneurship there are a number of complications that many face, from lack of funding and support to exposure. The Global Startup Awards aim to quell this quandary by creating a platform that helps entrepreneurs with substantial backing and exposure.

As one of the largest international start-up competitions, the Global Startup Awards cover over 60 countries from as far afield as Europe and Asia. Having launched on the continent in 2017, South Africa held the first edition last year with more than 3,000 entrants from SADC countries.

The aim of the awards is to allow entrants access to human, professional and financial resources. CEO of Global Startup Awards Southern Africa, McKevin Ayaba, says that he sought to create opportunities that would create a supportive space for entrepreneurs. He then came across the Global Startup Awards which would allow him to facilitate his dream, especially in the digitised workspace.