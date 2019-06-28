Experiment allows Le Kay to follow his passion of creating culinary cuisines

In 2014 Ulrich Le Kay started experimenting with cooking as a hobby, resulting in a passion for the art of creating culinary cuisines. After he offered to cater for a friend’s event, Le Kay found that his cooking skills could become a new source of income and started his unique catering business, Potjie Guy.

He chose to focus on a potjie kos catering service as a means of innovation and creating an experience for customers.

“We go on site to you as a client and we prepare the food at your place. Some clients like that we take them through the process,” says Le Kay.

When starting the business, he was still juggling a corporate job but quickly focused his efforts into growing the business and decided to access a specific market.

“The initial plan was to cook for businesses that are looking for an alternative to canteen food,” he adds, but this soon changed on realisation that his business had more customers at food markets.

“With that being said it was not a regular stream of income because you would get to a market and people would prefer hotdogs or burgers rather than potjie kos. It took us some time to realise certain markets are not made for us.”