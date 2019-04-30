Here's how being a tax official helps to improve the SA economy

The main directorates on Revenue Services are to perform the following tasks within the Department of Finance: collection of taxes, the development of a stable tax structure within the framework of economic circumstances, the creation of local services, as well as the determination of a policy whereby laws pertaining to tax income and other taxes can be interpreted.

Revenue Services offer their officials the opportunity to follow careers as revenue clerks or taxation officers. These are two different occupational classes, each with a distinctive character.

Revenue Clerk: This entails working in Registry and the Cash Office. Salary affairs are edited and enquiries dealt with. These tasks are more complicated than regular clerical work. Revenue clerks must have knowledge of the tax laws.

Tax officer: In many cases the tasks of the officers and clerks are similar. The following functions of the tax officer can be distinguished:

Assessment: Tax assessors must determine the taxable income of individuals and companies according to their tax returns. He must be resourceful and take the initiative in detecting cases where individuals and/or companies try to evade taxes. Parliamentary legislation and courts assist him.

Tax collection: The collection of, and accountability for taxes are sensitive matters. Collectors have wide powers, which demand judiciousness and prudence. The official must therefore enjoy working with people and money.

Auditing: In cases arousing suspicion, income and tax records are thoroughly inspected and audited to determine if and where tax is being evaded. To the thoroughly trained and experienced officials this type of work offers a challenge, because they have to test their ingenuity against that of attorneys in some cases.

Legal interpretation: A major part of these officials’ duties is concerned with the execution and interpretation of tax legislation. There are a number of areas in this field where persons who are interested in legal application will thrive.

Administration: To administer and manage tax collection successfully, Revenue Services require officials who are interested in the application of moral science.

Data processing: The Revenue Services is a leader in the field of data processing in South Africa and utilises sophisticated computer and telecommunication systems.

Note: For more information also refer to the alphabetical list of occupations to find the job descriptions of: Accountant, Chartered Accountant, Internal Auditor, Customs & Excise Officer.