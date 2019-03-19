Here's how to become the best hairdresser in town

Hairdressers cut and style hair according to customer requests. The tasks differ according to the requirements of their clients.

They may first have to study a client’s face, hair and scalp before deciding on a style and treatment. They also trim, shape, shampoo and tint or bleach hair. They give scalp treatments and massages, and permanent waves.

They also trim and style beards and moustaches and sometimes advise customers on personal grooming and cosmetic aids available. Some hairdressers fit and style wigs. Hairdressers need to keep up-to-date with the latest trends in hairstyles and cutting techniques.

Hairdressers work indoors in salons that must meet certain sanitation codes.

Hairdressers who manage or own salons have the responsibility of ordering supplies, keeping records, receiving clients, hiring employees and keeping the salon clean.

Hairdressers’ tools and accessories include: scissors, clippers, razors, combs, brushes, tweezers, towels and hairdryers, various solutions, bleaches and tints, cleaning and sterilising equipment.

Hairdressers who own or manage salons also work with appointment books, employee schedules and various financial and clerical forms.

Hairdressing salons are usually pleasant and attractive so as to appeal to the public. Normally each hairdresser is assigned to a work area, which has a customer chair and an area where equipment such as combs, rollers and hairdryers are kept.